Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 23, 2022 / 1:02 PM

Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple said they awoke to a crashing sound in the middle of the night and discovered a 6-foot alligator on their front porch.

Marci and Paul Parrick said they were woken up after midnight by a loud noise and they looked outside to discover the alligator had climbed the 10 stairs of their front porch and was positioned right outside the door of their Port Royal Plantation home.

Advertisement

"It was the craziest thing," Marci Parrick told the Hilton Head Island Packet. "We could have stepped on it if we walked out the front door. No idea why it would choose to just run up there unless it was trying to chase something up there or it was spooked up there."

Plantation security arrived at the home and used a spotlight to illuminate the unwelcome visitor. Parrick said the gator appeared frightened by the commotion.

"I think it was scared to death actually," Marci Parrick. "You just never know what they're capable of doing when they're cornered like that."

The alligator remained until after 1 a.m., when the Parricks and security officers shut off all their lights. The gator eventually descended the porch stairs and made its way to a nearby lagoon.

Advertisement

A Florida woman made an unusual discovery a few days earlier. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an east Orange County home when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.

The deputies were able to relocate the gator to the St. Johns River.

Read More

National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out

Latest Headlines

Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A California woman on a fishing trip with her family captured video of a large bear that visited their lakeside location and tore into her backpack.
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
Odd News // 2 hours ago
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- National Cuban Sandwich Day, an annual Aug. 23 celebration of the popular food item, was started in 2016 by a Tampa Bay Times reporter who set out to conduct a "hoax" but ended up with a holiday.
Baby southern white rhino born at San Diego Zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Baby southern white rhino born at San Diego Zoo
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo welcomed the birth of a baby southern white rhinoceros in early August.
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- More than 150 people donned dinosaur costumes at a Washington racetrack and ran a 1/16-mile race to find the fastest T-Rex in the pack.
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said her sharp-eyed daughter prevented her from throwing out a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner worth nearly $7,000.
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A TikTok cooking duo earned their third Guinness World Record by visiting 69 fast food restaurants in a 24-hour period in New York.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.
Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Iowa State Fair earned a Guinness World Record when 730 people participated in a cornhole tournament.
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home.
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An escaped bull went running through the streets of an Israeli city before wandering into a bank and charging through the hallways of the building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement