Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Aquatic rescuers in England came to the assistance of a dog that fell 100 feet and became stranded at the base of a cliff.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said in a news release that a crew based out of Torbay responded to a call for help from Emily Linehan, whose spaniel, Yogi, fell 100 feet from the top of a cliff.

The RNLI lifeboat reached the shoreline and crew member Jack Hawkett was able to coax Yogi out from his hiding space at the base of the cliff.

The crew reunited Yogi with Linehan, who said he is now being treated for injuries to his legs, eyes and spine.

"It looks like he's going to make a full recovery and will be able to run like he could before. He's a very lucky boy," Linehan said in the news release.