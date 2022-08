A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure just hours after arriving at Glenpark Estate in Omagh. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home. Richard Beattie, owner of the Glenpark Estate farm and event venue in Omagh, County Tyrone, said two wallabies, smaller cousins of the kangaroo, arrived at the facility during the weekend and one of the marsupials escaped when it became startled. Advertisement

Beattie said the wallaby was last seen heading into town on Sunday.

Beattie said Monday there had not yet been any further sightings of the animal. He asked any witnesses who spot the wallaby to contact him or Glenpark Estate employees.