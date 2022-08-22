Trending
Odd News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia

By Ben Hooper
@awlaarlington Artie was rescued from inside the engine of a city bus! #kitten #kittenrescue #underthehood #foster #fosterkitten #animalshelter #animalcontrol ♬ original sound - AWLArlington

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted a video to TikTok showing the kitten rescued from the engine compartment of an Arlington Transport -- or ART -- bus.

The rescued cat was dubbed Artie in honor of the ART bus rescue.

"The bus was stopped at N. Randolph and Wilson Boulevard," AWLA representative Chelsea Jones told ARLnow. "The bus driver spotted Artie running across the street and then up under the bus."

AWLA said Artie was given a bath and examined by a veterinarian.

"Artie is doing well and is loving all the attention he's getting from staff and volunteers," AWLA said in a Facebook post. "He will need surgery to repair a hernia, but because of your support, he's going to get all the care he needs!"



