Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An escaped bull went running through the streets of an Israeli city before wandering into a bank and charging through the hallways of the building.

Video captured at Bank Leumi in the city of Lod shows the bull running through the hallways of the building Monday morning while a group of employees chase after it and attempt to get a lasso around its neck.

Lod Municipality representatives said a city-employed veterinarian was summoned to the scene and shot the bull with a tranquilizer dart once it was back outside the building.

The bull was safely returned to its owner. Bank Leumi officials said no injuries were reported during the incident and no serious damage was caused to the building.