Odd News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Iowa State Fair earned a Guinness World Record when 730 people participated in a cornhole tournament.

The fair said 730 people entered the tournament to play cornhole, a game that involves throwing beanbag-like bags of corn at wooden targets with holes for scoring points.

The tournament broke the record of 444 participants at a cornhole tournament in San Diego in 2019. A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand at the Iowa tournament to verify it was a new world record.

"The team of Scott Strasburger and Chris Gehrls of Cedar Rapids topped the doubles teams to win first place. Zach Burns and Braden Nicholson of Norwalk took home second place, and Wesley Deevers and James Thudium of Ottumwa claimed third place," the fair said in an announcement on its website.

