Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial.

Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on camera in the area late last week, hasn't been seen since Sunday.

"We do have a team that has been in the area attempting to contain the animal safely," Taylor said.

The wallaby was briefly cornered by police in a wooded area late last week, but the animal escaped when officers determined they did not know how to safely capture it.

Experts from Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Mahoning County are now assisting with the search and capture efforts.