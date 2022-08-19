Trapped puppy rescued from muddy sinkhole in Texas

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said they came to the assistance of a puppy found buried up to its chest in mud in a sink hole.

The Houston SPCA said a member of the public called to report the dog, a great pyrenees estimated to be about 8 months old, was trapped in a sink hole near Sims Bayou.

Rescuers discovered the dog was buried in mud up to its chest and was unable to climb out due to a leg injury.

The dog was hoisted from the hole and taken to the Houston SPCA Animal Medical Center, where it received a bath and treatment for its injured leg.

The organization said the dog will be made available for adoption if no owner comes forward to claim it.