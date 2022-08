William Chamberlain of Montague, Mich., said he thought there was an error with his Michigan Lottery online account when he saw he had won $751,265 from a Fantasy 5 drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he thought there was something wrong with his lottery account when he logged in and saw a $751,265 prize from a Fantasy 5 drawing. William Chamberlain Jr., 78, of Montague, told Michigan Lottery officials he used his MichiganLottery.com account to buy three $5 tickets for the Fantasy 5 drawing. Advertisement

"I logged in to my account the next day and saw a message about claiming my prize. When I saw that my account balance was $751,265, I thought there was an issue with my account," Chamberlain said.

He said he did not believe he could have won the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

"I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing. When I called the Lottery office Monday, I started shaking when they confirmed that I had won the jackpot," he said.

Chamberlain said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and give his savings account a boost.

"I haven't stopped shaking or been able to sleep since I won, it still doesn't seem real," he said.

