Odd News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 10:48 AM

USA Mullet Championships seeks America's best mullets

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Voting is underway for the kids and teens divisions of the USA Mullet Championships, an annual contest to find the best "business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back" haircuts in the country.

The online polls to pick the best kid mullet and teen mullet in the United States opened Monday and will close Friday.

The kids division includes 25 finalists, whittled down from a field of nearly 700 entries, and the teens division features 11 finalists, narrowed down from 80 entries.

The winners in each category will earn the title of America's best mullet, as well as a $2,500 prize.

Registration for the 2022 Men's Open competition is available until the end of August. The winner will receive $2,500 and the USA Mullet Championships Trophy. The $10 registration fee goes to charity group Stop Soldier Suicide.

