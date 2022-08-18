Japanese town cooks up world's largest croquette

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Japanese town broke a Guinness World Record at its annual summer festival when a team of chefs used local potatoes to cook up the world's largest croquette.

The town of Assabu, in the Hokkaido region, has cooked up jumbo croquettes at its summer festival since 2004, and this year's finished product earned the Guinness World Record when it weighed in at 615 pounds.

The team used 551 pounds of May Queen potatoes, a variety native to the region, as well as 110 pounds of ground beef, 200 eggs and a large amount of onions.

The previous record, set in the Netherlands, was 497.8 pounds.

The finished croquette was cut into about 1,300 portions and served to festival attendees.