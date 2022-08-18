Trending
Japanese town cooks up world's largest croquette

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Japanese town broke a Guinness World Record at its annual summer festival when a team of chefs used local potatoes to cook up the world's largest croquette.

The town of Assabu, in the Hokkaido region, has cooked up jumbo croquettes at its summer festival since 2004, and this year's finished product earned the Guinness World Record when it weighed in at 615 pounds.

The team used 551 pounds of May Queen potatoes, a variety native to the region, as well as 110 pounds of ground beef, 200 eggs and a large amount of onions.

The previous record, set in the Netherlands, was 497.8 pounds.

The finished croquette was cut into about 1,300 portions and served to festival attendees.

Latest Headlines

Animal control officers in Pittsburgh rescue large blue heron
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Animal control officers in Pittsburgh rescue large blue heron
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pittsburgh responded to a report of an injured bird and arrived to find a first for his 11-year career: a blue heron.
Bear cubs struggle to climb into backyard hammock in Connecticut
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bear cubs struggle to climb into backyard hammock in Connecticut
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A man visiting family in Connecticut captured video of a family of bears that spent some time lounging on patio furniture before struggling to get into a hammock.
One pig captured, three remain on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 19 hours ago
One pig captured, three remain on the loose in Illinois
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb said they have captured one of the loose pigs seen wandering the town for more than two weeks, and three more porcine fugitives remain on the loose.
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl.
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000.
Firefighter climbs into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighter climbs into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in a Fairfax County storm drain.
Stolen book returned to Ohio library after 50 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Stolen book returned to Ohio library after 50 years
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a book returned to the facility after 50 years was more than merely overdue -- it was stolen.
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet.
One wolf still missing after 'suspicious' escape from Canadian zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
One wolf still missing after 'suspicious' escape from Canadian zoo
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia zoo said multiple wolves escaped from their enclosure in an incident officials believe to be "suspicious."
Black Cat Appreciation Day seeks to bring good luck to black cats
Odd News // 1 day ago
Black Cat Appreciation Day seeks to bring good luck to black cats
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Black Cat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 17, started in 2011 by a New York man who wanted to memorialize his sister and dispel myths about black cats.
