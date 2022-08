The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said animal care and control officers responding to a report of a bird in distress ended up rescuing a large blue heron. Photo courtesy of the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pittsburgh responded to a report of an injured bird and arrived to find a first for his 11-year career: a blue heron. Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a Facebook post that Animal Care and Control Officers Steven Costa and Jeffrey Ley responded to the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue on a report of a bird in distress. Advertisement

They arrived to find a blue heron, the largest species of heron in the United States, in the weeds.

"It's the first time Officer Ley has come in contact with one of these in his 11-year career," the post said.

The bird was taken tot he Wildlife Center to be examined by veterinarians.

Blue herons are typically found along inland rivers and lakes.