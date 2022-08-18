Trending
Odd News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 5:15 PM

Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment a that black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.

The Castle Rock resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The footage shows the bear fleeing past the camera owner's home.

Moments later, the cause of the bear's distress is revealed: a Pomeranian puppy chasing after the bruin.

The homeowner said the dog belongs to her neighbor.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned residents that bears in the state are becoming more active as they prepare for hybernation.

Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States.
Michigan woman wins $1 million from 'random' lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman was shocked to win a $1 million lottery jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket she selected at "random."
Opossum invades bathroom at Florida elementary school
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The girls' bathroom at a Florida elementary school became a "wildlife zone" when a wandering opossum took up residence in the restroom.
Washington State University's smelly corpse flower blooms for the first time
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Washington State University announced its corpse flower, a plant nicknamed after its signature stench, bloomed for the first time on the school's Vancouver campus.
Japanese town cooks up world's largest croquette
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Japanese town broke a Guinness World Record at its annual summer festival when a team of chefs used local potatoes to cook up the world's largest croquette.
Animal control officers in Pittsburgh rescue large blue heron
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pittsburgh responded to a report of an injured bird and arrived to find a first for his 11-year career: a blue heron.
Bear cubs struggle to climb into backyard hammock in Connecticut
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A man visiting family in Connecticut captured video of a family of bears that spent some time lounging on patio furniture before struggling to get into a hammock.
One pig captured, three remain on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb said they have captured one of the loose pigs seen wandering the town for more than two weeks, and three more porcine fugitives remain on the loose.
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl.
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Odd News // 1 day ago
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000.
