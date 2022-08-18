Trending
Odd News
Aug. 18, 2022

Opossum invades bathroom at Florida elementary school

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The girls' bathroom at a Florida elementary school became a "wildlife zone" when a wandering opossum took up residence in the restroom.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz was informed shortly after the morning bell rang at Indialantic Elementary School that there was "an intruder was on campus."

Swartz soon discovered the interloper, an opossum, was closed inside the girls' bathroom.

The deputy blocked the door and set up a perimeter with crime scene tape and a sign designating the bathroom a "wildlife zone" while awaiting animal rescuers.

The opossum was removed from the building by personnel from Wild Florida Rescue.

Latest Headlines

Washington State University's smelly corpse flower blooms for the first time
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Washington State University's smelly corpse flower blooms for the first time
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Washington State University announced its corpse flower, a plant nicknamed after its signature stench, bloomed for the first time on the school's Vancouver campus.
Japanese town cooks up world's largest croquette
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Japanese town cooks up world's largest croquette
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Japanese town broke a Guinness World Record at its annual summer festival when a team of chefs used local potatoes to cook up the world's largest croquette.
Animal control officers in Pittsburgh rescue large blue heron
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Animal control officers in Pittsburgh rescue large blue heron
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Pittsburgh responded to a report of an injured bird and arrived to find a first for his 11-year career: a blue heron.
Bear cubs struggle to climb into backyard hammock in Connecticut
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear cubs struggle to climb into backyard hammock in Connecticut
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A man visiting family in Connecticut captured video of a family of bears that spent some time lounging on patio furniture before struggling to get into a hammock.
One pig captured, three remain on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 22 hours ago
One pig captured, three remain on the loose in Illinois
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb said they have captured one of the loose pigs seen wandering the town for more than two weeks, and three more porcine fugitives remain on the loose.
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl.
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man wins $250,000 lottery jackpot while on vacation
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000.
Firefighter climbs into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighter climbs into storm drain to rescue trapped kitten
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in a Fairfax County storm drain.
Stolen book returned to Ohio library after 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stolen book returned to Ohio library after 50 years
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a book returned to the facility after 50 years was more than merely overdue -- it was stolen.
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet.
