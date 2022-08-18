Opossum invades bathroom at Florida elementary school

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The girls' bathroom at a Florida elementary school became a "wildlife zone" when a wandering opossum took up residence in the restroom.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz was informed shortly after the morning bell rang at Indialantic Elementary School that there was "an intruder was on campus."

Swartz soon discovered the interloper, an opossum, was closed inside the girls' bathroom.

The deputy blocked the door and set up a perimeter with crime scene tape and a sign designating the bathroom a "wildlife zone" while awaiting animal rescuers.

The opossum was removed from the building by personnel from Wild Florida Rescue.