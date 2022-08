A man won a $250,000 prize from a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket while vacationing with his wife in Ocean City, Md. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a family vacation led him to the store where he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. The 58-year-old Reisterstown man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife were vacationing in Ocean City when he made a stop at Acme #0293 on Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Advertisement

The man bought a $10 $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket and quickly discovered he was a $250,000 top prize winner.

The vacationer said he rushed to tell his wife about the turn of events.

"This was too exciting," he said. "I had to wake her up to tell her I won."

The winner previously scored a $10,000 prize from the Racetrax virtual horse racing game in 2021.

"This is light years beyond that win," he said.

The man said his latest winnings will go toward helping his adult children and boosting his retirement savings.

"It is a nice bonus," he said. "We are at a good point in our lives where we are financially secure. This gives us more security."