Police in Wayne, Ill., said one of four loose pigs wandering the town for more than two weeks was safely captured. Three more pigs remain on the loose. Photo courtesy of the Wayne Police Department/Facebook

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Police in a Chicago suburb said they have captured one of the loose pigs seen wandering the town for more than two weeks, and three more porcine fugitives remain on the loose. The Wayne Police Department said last week that a foursome of pigs had been seen wandering the area for more than a week, and the department said this week that one of the pigs was captured Sunday.

The department said efforts are underway to capture the remaining three pigs.

"More work is to be done to secure the rest of the family, so they may be reunited," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said personnel from Chicagoland Pig Rescue are participating in the search.