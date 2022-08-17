One wolf still missing after 'suspicious' escape from Canadian zoo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia zoo said multiple wolves escaped from their enclosure in an incident officials believe to be "suspicious."

The British Columbia Environment Ministry said the Conservation Officer Service joined in the search for the Greater Vancouver Zoo's missing wolves on Tuesday and all but one of the animals were safely recaptured.

The zoo said multiple wolves -- the exact number was not released -- escaped Tuesday morning in an incident officials determined to be "suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent."

The zoo's statement said the incident has been reported to law enforcement and an investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the wolves escaped from their enclosures, but they do not believe any of the canines left zoo property.

The zoo was closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday.