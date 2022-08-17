Bear cubs struggle to climb into backyard hammock in Connecticut

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A man visiting family in Connecticut captured video of a family of bears that spent some time lounging on patio furniture before struggling to get into a hammock.

Justin Mathews said he was having coffee at the kitchen table while visiting family in Avon when he spotted the mother bear and two cubs in the back yard.

Advertisement

"It was just interesting to see them play from a distance," Mathews told CT Insider. "It's cool to see them enjoying themselves."

The video captured by Mathews shows the bear family lounging on some patio furniture, with the mother rocking on a porch swing, before the cubs wander off to struggle with getting into the hammock.