Probationary firefighter James Gupton of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue climbed into a storm drain to rescue a trapped kitten. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue/Twitter

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in a Fairfax County storm drain. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the Mount Vernon-based crew of Engine 409 responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a kitten trapped in a storm drain. Advertisement

Firefighters removed a manhole cover and probationary firefighter James Gupton climbed into the storm drain to find the feline.

Gupton "made the grab to get kitty to safety," the department tweeted.

The kitten was taken to the county animal shelter and will eventually be made available for adoption, the department said.