Aug. 17, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Stolen book returned to Ohio library after 50 years

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a book returned to the facility after 50 years was more than merely overdue -- it was stolen.

The Cincinnati Public Library said the book, Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins by Edgar Rice Burroughs, was mailed back to the library recently with a note explaining its long absence.

"To whom ever receives this, I am returning this book, which was not checked out, but was 'taken' from the Cincinnati Public Library (downtown, main branch) in or about 1972-1973. I was a young teen then. Anyway, I trust you will find it in good condition," the note reads.

Brian Powers, reference librarian at the Cincinnati Public Library's downtown branch, said the staff is just happy to have the book back.

"The confession note says the date he took the book out, but doesn't say why he returned it," Powers told WCPO-TV.

"Obviously he felt bad -- and probably heard that there's no late fees here at the library, we don't charge late fees. So this was probably a good opportunity this year to return the book."

Powers said the book will be returned to the library's stacks.

"It will get back into circulation -- this book came out in 1963 and it's been not in our collection for 50 years, but now it's going to be a part of our collection again after all that time," he said. "It's fantastic that this is now back for somebody else to enjoy this book."

