Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Black Cat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 17, started in 2011 by a New York man who wanted to memorialize his sister and dispel myths about black cats. Wayne H. Morris founded the holiday in 2011 as a tribute to his sister and her 20-year-old cat, Sinbad, who had both died that year. Advertisement

Morris said his father had tried to stop his sister from bringing Sinbad into the house, because he considered black cats to be bad luck.

Morris teamed up with Rikki's Refuge Animal Sanctuary in Virginia to turn Black Cat Appreciation Day into an annual fundraiser to support the more than 250 black cats living at the rescue. The holiday gained further popularity via social media.

Morris died on July 19 of this year at the age of 69.

