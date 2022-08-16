Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 12:57 PM

Couple has venomous snake slither across feet while driving

By Justin Klawans
Couple has venomous snake slither across feet while driving
An Australian couple is lucky to be alive after a venomous red-bellied black snake slithered across their feet while driving. Photo courtesy of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers/Facebook

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A couple in Australia got quite the scare when an unwanted visitor slithered across their feet while driving: a venomous red-bellied black snake.

The incident occurred along the Bruce Highway in Queensland, along the country's eastern coastline.

Advertisement

The footage of the snake came courtesy of a Facebook post from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, specialists who were called in to remove the 3.5-foot snake from the couple's camper van after it made the unscheduled appearance.

"We just had a frantic call for a couple with a forward driving caravan, who were driving along, and they had a bloody red-bellied black snake in their car!" the snake catcher says in the video. "Not in their engine bay, not in the front or the windscreen, in their car while they're driving."

Advertisement

The snake is seen laying in the car along the driver's side, and the snake catchers can then be seen using a special hook to remove the snake, eventually capturing it in a bag.

The snake catcher is then seen releasing the snake back into the forest.

"Yes you read that correctly, this is hands down one of the craziest jobs we have ever had!" the snake catchers wrote on Facebook. "It was a tough one to catch as well as I didn't want to have my back facing the highway and had grab the snake and lift it over the front seats without getting bitten!"

"There were a couple of close calls but hey got the job done!"

Indigenous to Australia, the red-bellied black snake is one of the most commonly found species of snake in the country, according to the Australian Museum.

The serpents are responsible for numerous bites throughout Australia every year, according to the museum.

Red-bellied black snake venom can cause "anticoagulant and myotoxic effects," including "bleeding and/or swelling at the bite site, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain" and more in extreme cases.

Despite this, the museum reiterated that very few deaths have ever been recorded from the red-bellied black snake, and that, "for its size, the red-bellied black snake is probably the least dangerous elapid snake in Australia."

Advertisement

While there is a risk of serious illness, most bite victims only experience mild symptoms, though officials reiterated that anyone who is bitten should seek treatment immediately.

This is not the first time that a reptile has been found in a precarious situation.

In the United States, police officers in Cibolo, Texas, were called last week when a 10-foot-long python was found under someone's car.

This snake, though, turned out to be a pet, which was soon reunited with its owners after being turned over to wildlife control.

Another escaped python, also a pet, was found in a neighbor's garden in Bozeman, Mont., having escaped the same day that her owner moved out of her home.

"We relocated her to a different enclosure for the day," the owner said. "It's one thing when your dog is missing, but when your snake -- which is longer than you are -- goes missing you wonder, what are people going to do when they see her."

Read More

Escaped python found hiding under parked vehicle in Texas Escaped python found in neighbor's garden five days later Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store

Latest Headlines

Miller High Life introduces ice cream that tastes like a dive bar
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Miller High Life introduces ice cream that tastes like a dive bar
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A new novelty ice cream product is actually meant to recall the flavor of peanut shells on a bar floor.
Huge waterspout churns offshore as lightning flashes
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Huge waterspout churns offshore as lightning flashes
At 6 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Boo Freeman filmed a massive waterspout off the coast of Destin, Fla., about 50 miles east of Pensacola, before most people had their first cup of coffee.
Couple thinks they won $360 in lottery, turns out to be $360,000
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Couple thinks they won $360 in lottery, turns out to be $360,000
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Washington couple thought that they won $360 in the lottery, only to realize that their ticket had actually netted them $360,000.
Squirrels are 'splooting' all over New York City
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Squirrels are 'splooting' all over New York City
Squirrels in New York City parks have been spotted sprawled out on their stomachs with their arms and legs stretched out during very warm days, or splooting, as it's less commonly known.
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months.
Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs.
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Odd News // 22 hours ago
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park.
Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Beginner's luck earns Maryland 18-year-old a $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Maryland resident scratched off his first-ever lottery ticket and discovered he had won a $50,000 prize.
Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A trio of travelers broke a world record with a whirlwind trip that took them to all 50 states in 5 days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
Police in Ohio searching for wallaby on the loose
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police in Ohio searching for wallaby on the loose
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for a wallaby spotted wandering loose on multiple occasions in recent days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear scales barbed-wire fence at Air Force base in Florida
Bear scales barbed-wire fence at Air Force base in Florida
Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days
Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days
Squirrels are 'splooting' all over New York City
Squirrels are 'splooting' all over New York City
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement