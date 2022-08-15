Police in Ohio searching for wallaby on the loose

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for a wallaby spotted wandering loose on multiple occasions in recent days.

The Brewster Police Department said a member of the public reported seeing a baby kangaroo on the loose in Stark County on Thursday, and police later learned the animal was actually a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.

The animal was spotted again Friday and Saturday, and police were able to locate the wallaby in the woods, but were not successful in capturing it.

Police have not revealed the origins of the animal, but no wallabies were reported missing from any area zoos.

The department warned members of the public not to attempt to approach the wallaby.