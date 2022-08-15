S.C. man attempting to break his own golf cart speed record

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man is aiming to break his own Guinness World Record by taking his custom-built golf cart to speeds exceeding 150 mph.

Robby Steen, of Fort Mill, who previously set the Guinness World Record for fastest golf cart with a 118.76 mph drive in 2014, said he will attempt the record again on Wednesday, and this time he expects to increase the record to faster than 150 mph.

Steen, whose family business, Plum Quick Motors, has been building golf carts for 46 years, said his latest speedy cart has been six years in the making.

"We work on it, or I work on it, on nights and weekends," Steen told Queen City News.

Steen said his helpers in building the cart are his twin sons, Jacob and Noah.

"This one is capable on paper of a lot more than the other ones have been, but it's if it will actually stay on the track," Jacob Steen said.