50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.

"Estimating a weight of greater than 50 pounds and being a bulky and awkward shape, it took both officers to transport Walter off the trail and back to their transport vehicle," animal care services said in a Facebook post.

The tortoise was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Inc. in Kendalia.

Investigators said they believe the tortoise was a pet that escaped from its home or was abandoned by its owner.