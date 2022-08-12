Trending
Odd News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Mortar and pestle sculpture whets appetites for art in Houston

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new sculpture in Houston is capturing the attention of hungry art lovers with its unusual subject: a giant mortar and pestle filled with guacamole.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and the Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the appetizing sculpture Thursday at the Leonel Castillo Community Center.

The sculpture, by artist Jesus Medel Cantu, depicts a molcajete, an Aztec mortar and pestle commonly used to make salsa and guacamole. Cantu's giant version shows the molcajete being used to make guacamole.

Cantu, founder of the Museo Guadalupe Aztlan museum, said the sculpture pays tribute to the indigenous culture of Mexico.

