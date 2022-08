James Bock of Raleigh, N.C., won $15 in a golf tournament and used the money to buy a lottery ticket that earned him $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a good day on the golf course led to his winning a $250,000 lottery jackpot. James Bock, 79, of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to buy a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo's store on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh because he had some extra cash in his pocket. Advertisement

"I won $15 yesterday playing golf in a golf league so I figured, what the heck," Bock said.

Bock said he was stunned to scratch off a $250,000 prize.

"I'm still shaking, I can't believe it," Bock said. "Holy cow."

Bock said his oversized ceremonial check will have a new home beside his two hole-in-one trophies.

"My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on," Bock said of his prize money, adding that he would be getting himself a new set of golf clubs.