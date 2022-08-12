Bear scales barbed-wire fence at Air Force base in Florida

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A bear was caught on camera scaling the barbed-wire security fence at a Florida Air Force Base -- and the bruin's climb took only 34 seconds.

Kevin Dalrymple posted a video to Facebook showing the bear he spotted climbing the fence at Tyndall Air Force Base, located southeast of Panama City.

The bear climbs over the top of the barbed-wire fence in 24 seconds.

"He went over that fence like an Olympian," Dalrymple told WOFL-TV.

Dalrymple said the bruin is a member of a family of bears frequently spotted around the base.