Animal control officer jumps into lake to rescue entangled swan

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Massachusetts plunged into a lake to rescue a swan.

The Westlake Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control officers Kirsten Hirschler and Trudianne Mola responded to Nabnasset Lake this week on a report of a swan entangled in fishing line.

A video included with the post shows Hirschler wading out into the water and wrestling with the bird to bring it back to shore.

"After being rescued, it was discovered that the swan also had a fishing hook stuck in its mouth. It was subsequently transported to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton for treatment," the post said.