Wild boar runs loose through Spanish beach

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Visitors to a beach in Spain were shocked when a wild boar came in from the sea and dashed across the sand.

A video recorded Wednesday at Malaya beach in Benajarafe shows the boar swimming up to shore and running across the beach as human beach-goers scatter.

Jose Antonio Villodres, director of rescue group Don Animal, said the boar in the footage is believed to be the same animal spotted running loose in the area for the previous two days.

He said the boar is believed to be about 3 years old and is estimated to weigh about 130 pounds.

Villodres said rescuers will continue to monitor the area and plan to capture the boar and return it to the mountains.