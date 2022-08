Cibolo Animal Services officers in Texas responded to a home where a large reticulated python was found hiding under a parked vehicle. The snake was later reunited with its owner. Photo courtesy of Cibolo Animal Services/Facebook

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Texas said they were summoned to a home on an unusual call -- a huge python spotted under a parked vehicle. Cibolo Animal Services said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a home early Wednesday morning in Cibolo when a large snake was reported hiding under a vehicle. Advertisement

The department shared photos of the officers holding the snake, which was about 10 feet long.

Animal services said in a follow-up post that the snake was cared for by a Texas game warden and Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo until the owner was identified and the snake was reunited with its family.