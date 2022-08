An animal control officer in Connecticut came to the rescue of a hawk that was struck by a truck and became embedded in the front grille. Photo courtesy of Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control/Facebook

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Connecticut said a hawk was rescued after a "very traumatic morning" that saw the bird of prey become stuck in the front grille of a truck. Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said in a Facebook post that an officer was dispatched to rescue a hawk that "had a very traumatic morning."

The hawk "was swooping after some tasty breakfast and crossed paths with a truck," the post said.

The post included photos of the hawk embedded in the front grille of the vehicle.

Animal control said the officer was able to extricate the bird of prey, which was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.