Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A French freediver broke a world record for the seventh time when he descended to a depth of 393.7 feet.

Arnaud Jerald, 26, was wearing bifins when he broke the record for deepest dive at the annual Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas.

Advertisement

Organizers said Jerald finished his dive with a time of 3 minutes and 34 seconds.

The dive marked the seventh time Jerald had broken the deepest dive record.