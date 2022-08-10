Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Lego train with 101 cars breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A New Zealand teenager earned a Guinness World Record when he used Lego pieces to build a toy train with 101 cars.

Alexander Blong, 14, of Auckland, said he was inspired by his boredom during COVID-19 lockdowns and the series Snowpiercer to attempt to build a Lego train with 101 cars.

Advertisement

"I was bored, as most people were, and watching Netflix. There was this show I really liked called Snowpiercer, which was about this really long train that goes around the globe," Blong told The Guardian.

Blong said it took him about 50 hours to build the 82-foot-long train. His creation earned the Guinness World Record for most carriages in a toy train, beating the previous record by 32 carriages.

"This is truly incredible and inspires me to dream and create bigger projects," he told Guinness World Records.

Read More

Trapped goose rescued from window well after two days Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing Reported toad in distress in airport parking lot was monitor lizard

Latest Headlines

Police wrangle loose cow after cattle truck overturns on Ohio highway
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Police wrangle loose cow after cattle truck overturns on Ohio highway
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio said they wrangled a cow that made a run for freedom when a cattle truck overturned on a highway ramp.
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A newborn Diana monkey surprised zookeepers at a U.K. zoo.
Trapped goose rescued from window well after two days
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Trapped goose rescued from window well after two days
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a goose that attempted to beat the heat and ended up trapped in a home's window well for two days.
Reported toad in distress in airport parking lot was monitor lizard
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Reported toad in distress in airport parking lot was monitor lizard
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Guernsey said they were called out for a report of a toad in an airport parking lot and arrived to find the animal was actually a monitor lizard.
Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who initially thought his Mega Millions ticket wasn't a winner said he didn't learn until weeks later that he had scored a $1 million prize.
Authorities round up two mystery pigs wandering loose in Texas
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Authorities round up two mystery pigs wandering loose in Texas
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Antonio, Texas, said they do not know the origins of two mystery pigs found wandering loose in the city.
British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman earned a Guinness World Record when she ran 106 marathon distances on 106 consecutive days.
Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man who lost his wedding ring at a Florida beach was reunited with the precious item after it was found by another Texas family visiting the same beach.
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Burger King customers received a blank receipt in their email early Tuesday morning.
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An orange lobster was found in a shipment that arrived at a Red Lobster restaurant for the second time within a month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement