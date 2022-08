Malcolm Meredith said he was initially told his Mega Millions ticket for the May 20 drawing was not a winner, and he didn't discover until weeks later that the ticket was worth $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who initially thought his Mega Millions ticket wasn't a winner said he didn't learn until weeks later that he had scored a $1 million prize. Malcolm Meredith of Manassas told Virginia Lottery officials he asked someone to look at the Mega Millions ticket he bought from Harris Teeter in Manassas for the May 20 drawing and they told him the ticket was not a winner. Advertisement

Meredith said he hung onto the ticket, but didn't discover until weeks later that the ticket was a winner.

He said the scanned ticket did not give him a prize amount, so he took it to the Virginia Lottery's Northern Virginia Customer Service Center in Woodbridge, where he discovered he had won $1 million by matching the first five numbers from the drawing.

The Harris Teeter store was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.