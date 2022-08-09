Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Authorities round up two mystery pigs wandering loose in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Antonio, Texas, said they do not know the origins of two mystery pigs found wandering loose in the city.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said officials received multiple calls during the past week about two pigs wandering loose through residential areas, and an animal care officer out on patrol was able to ensnare one of the wandering animals in a neighborhood.

Advertisement

A second pig was caught a short time later by a San Antonio police officer out on patrol.

Animal Care Services said the pigs are now being kept at a shelter while officials attempted to identify their owner. Officials said pigs are not legal to be kept as pets inside the city.

"It's a PIG deal," Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post. "They are not allowed as pets within San Antonio city limits and should not be left to roam freely in neighborhoods."

Read More

British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi

Latest Headlines

Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who initially thought his Mega Millions ticket wasn't a winner said he didn't learn until weeks later that he had scored a $1 million prize.
British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman earned a Guinness World Record when she ran 106 marathon distances on 106 consecutive days.
Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man who lost his wedding ring at a Florida beach was reunited with the precious item after it was found by another Texas family visiting the same beach.
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Burger King customers received a blank receipt in their email early Tuesday morning.
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An orange lobster was found in a shipment that arrived at a Red Lobster restaurant for the second time within a month.
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute.
Virginia zoo holds naming auction for baby siamang
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Virginia zoo holds naming auction for baby siamang
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is holding an auction to let the public weigh in on a name for its new baby siamang.
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Odd News // 1 day ago
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man celebrating his wedding anniversary with a trip to the beach with his family and friends won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Idaho man reels in state record 42.5-inch catfish
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man reels in state record 42.5-inch catfish
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said an angler broke a state record when he reeled in a massive catfish measuring 42.5 inches long.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement