Authorities round up two mystery pigs wandering loose in Texas

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in San Antonio, Texas, said they do not know the origins of two mystery pigs found wandering loose in the city.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said officials received multiple calls during the past week about two pigs wandering loose through residential areas, and an animal care officer out on patrol was able to ensnare one of the wandering animals in a neighborhood.

A second pig was caught a short time later by a San Antonio police officer out on patrol.

Animal Care Services said the pigs are now being kept at a shelter while officials attempted to identify their owner. Officials said pigs are not legal to be kept as pets inside the city.

"It's a PIG deal," Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post. "They are not allowed as pets within San Antonio city limits and should not be left to roam freely in neighborhoods."