Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Burger King customers received a blank receipt in their email early Tuesday morning. The fast food chain's social media accounts were flooded with inquiries after the accidental emails were sent. Advertisement

"Thanks for ordering from Burger King!" the blank receipts read.

The area listing the items ordered as well as payment details were all left blank.

"Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the issue and are investigating internally," the company wrote on Twitter, in response to multiple customer queries.

People from the United States and United Kingdom received the emails, which appear to have been sent around midnight EDT Monday. They were was sent by Burger King's main promotional marketing email address.

It's not clear whether the company suffered a privacy breach.

Some email recipients said they'd never ordered from Burger King and wondered publicly how the company obtained their email addresses.

There is no mention of the email on the privacy section of the company's website.

