Aug. 9, 2022 / 1:28 PM

Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An orange lobster was found in a shipment that arrived at a Red Lobster restaurant for the second time within a month.

Ripley's Aquarium said the orange lobster, dubbed Biscuit, was found in a shipment at a Red Lobster restaurant in Meridian, Miss., and turned over to Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The discovery came just one month after another orange lobster, named Cheddar, was found at a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Fla., and turned over to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The aquarium said orange lobsters were previously believed to account for about 1 in 30 million lobsters, but officials are now planning to do more research to see if the coloration is truly so rare.

"With the statistic 'one-in-30-million' starting to raise eyebrows, Ripley's Aquariums and @RedLobster are setting out to study these animals and better understand this anomaly," Ripley's Aquarium said in an Instagram post.

A third orange lobster currently resides at Ripley's Aquarium in Canada after being rescued from a grocery store a few months ago.

"Orange lobsters are uncommon but perhaps not as rare as we first thought," Jared Durrett, director of husbandry for Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies Director of Husbandry, said in a news release.

Durrett said Biscuit and Cheddar were harvested from the same area, indicating the coloration could be tied to diet.

"Perhaps their localized diet contains a pigment that, when paired with the lobster's genetics, creates the orange coloration we are seeing," Durrett said.

