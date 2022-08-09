Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 2:25 PM

British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman earned a Guinness World Record when she ran 106 marathon distances on 106 consecutive days.

Kate Jayden, 35, of Derbyshire, England, began running 26.2 miles every day on Dec. 31, 2021, and finished her endeavor on April 15 of this year.

Advertisement

Guinness World Records said Jayden earned the title for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance (female), beating the record of 95 days set by U.S. runner Alyssa Clark.

"I had been a regular marathon and ultra marathon runner for several years having ran my first marathon in 2011," Jayden told Guinness World Records. "I had just ran my personal best 3 weeks before I began the challenge, and had done many multi-day endurance and ultra events."

Jayden's feat was later equaled by Scottish duo Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie. Guinness said the three woman now jointly hold the record title.

Read More

Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record 85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument

Latest Headlines

Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man who lost his wedding ring at a Florida beach was reunited with the precious item after it was found by another Texas family visiting the same beach.
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Burger King accidentally sends blank order email to hundreds
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Burger King customers received a blank receipt in their email early Tuesday morning.
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rare orange lobster found in shipment at Red Lobster in Mississippi
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An orange lobster was found in a shipment that arrived at a Red Lobster restaurant for the second time within a month.
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute.
Virginia zoo holds naming auction for baby siamang
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Virginia zoo holds naming auction for baby siamang
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia zoo is holding an auction to let the public weigh in on a name for its new baby siamang.
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Odd News // 23 hours ago
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man celebrating his wedding anniversary with a trip to the beach with his family and friends won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Idaho man reels in state record 42.5-inch catfish
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Idaho man reels in state record 42.5-inch catfish
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said an angler broke a state record when he reeled in a massive catfish measuring 42.5 inches long.
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A New York-based mattress company is seeking professional "sleepers" to get paid for taking naps and documenting the experience on social media.
Peacock captured after wandering Iowa neighborhood for several days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Peacock captured after wandering Iowa neighborhood for several days
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Iowa said they have successfully captured a peacock that was on the loose for multiple days in a residential neighborhood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement