British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman earned a Guinness World Record when she ran 106 marathon distances on 106 consecutive days.

Kate Jayden, 35, of Derbyshire, England, began running 26.2 miles every day on Dec. 31, 2021, and finished her endeavor on April 15 of this year.

Advertisement

Guinness World Records said Jayden earned the title for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance (female), beating the record of 95 days set by U.S. runner Alyssa Clark.

"I had been a regular marathon and ultra marathon runner for several years having ran my first marathon in 2011," Jayden told Guinness World Records. "I had just ran my personal best 3 weeks before I began the challenge, and had done many multi-day endurance and ultra events."

Jayden's feat was later equaled by Scottish duo Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie. Guinness said the three woman now jointly hold the record title.