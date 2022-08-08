Trending
Aug. 8, 2022

Stuck horse rescued from deep mud in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a horse that became stuck on its side in deep mud.

Denton County Emergency Services said crews from District 1 responded alongside the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department when a horse was found stuck in deep mud in Copper Canyon.

Firefighters dug under the horse to get ropes around the animal, but were unable to lift the horse with the use of a tractor.

The rescue team secured the use of a winch and successfully lifted the horse to safety. A firefighter participating in the rescue became stuck in the waist-deep mud and injured his knee being removed. He was examined and cleared by medical officials at the scene.

A veterinarian on the scene examined the horse, named Bella. The animal was given food, water and IV fluids to help it recover.

