International Cat Day was founded by animal welfare group in 2002

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- International Cat Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 8, was founded in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to celebrate feline companions and raise awareness of their needs. The holiday was created in 2002 by IFAW to raise awareness of felines in need around the world as well as proper care of cats in the home. Advertisement

International Cat Care, a Britain-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting the health and welfare of pet cats around the world, took over "custodianship" of the holiday in 2020.

The organization said the theme of International Cat Day 2022 is "cat-friendly resources."

"This year we've teamed up with world-renowned animal artist and illustrator Lili Chin to design educational materials to help us humans make sure we're providing cats with the essential resources they need to stay physically and mentally healthy in a cat friendly way," International Cat Care said in a news release.

