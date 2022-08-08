Trending
Aug. 8, 2022

Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph.

The team behind Bad Habit, billed as the "world's first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck," took to the track at the Summit MotorSports Park in Huron County during the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event.

Driver Joe Sylvester was clocked at a top speed of 101.84 mph, officially setting the world record.

The previous record, 100.31 mph, was set by driver Bryce Kenny at Great Clips Mohawk Warrior in Bradenton, Fla., in 2020.

"We always just want to try to keep pushing the limits of the vehicle and of the sport, and keep on giving people a good show," Sylvester told WKBN-TV.

"That's what we do, we're in the business of entertainment -- people pay us to come see us put on a show with these trucks, and every time we get out on the track, we just try to keep upping our performances," Sylvester said.

