Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a Guinness World Record when he used alternating wrists to hit a volleyball 515 times in 1 minute.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said the record-keeping organization had a category for most volleyball touches with alternate wrists in one minute, but the title had never successfully been taken.

Advertisement

Rush said Guinness set the minimum to originate the record at 60, but the serial record-breaker wanted to achieve a total high enough that it would be difficult to break.

"I thought the record was going to be cake but after trying it several times I actually gave up on it for a couple of years and moved on to other things," Rush said.

Rush said he recently resumed practicing for the record "with a vengeance" and eventually got to the point where he could get hundreds of hits within 60 seconds.

Rush officially attempted the record at his son's sports and art camp, managing 515 hits in the one-minute time limit.