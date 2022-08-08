Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Peacock captured after wandering Iowa neighborhood for several days

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Iowa said they have successfully captured a peacock that was on the loose for multiple days in a residential neighborhood.

Residents of the Merle Hay neighborhood in Des Moines said the peacock was first spotted more than 30 feet up in a tree Wednesday in Jordan Stenger's front yard.

"When I first saw it I couldn't get a very good look at it," Stenger told the Des Moines Register. "You could tell that it wasn't like a hawk or like another big bird. He just kind of stayed still for a long time. He had its neck back, like, resting on his body."

The peacock was spotted again on Thursday, moving from trees to rooftops to yards in the neighborhood.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the peacock was successfully captured Saturday night. Officials said the bird, named Jimmy, will hopefully be returned to his owners, although keeping peacocks as pets is not legal inside the city.

"Every animal is a little bit different. We have had some peacocks. We know a little bit of how to work with peacocks, but it's been fun figuring out what snacks Jimmy likes. I heard he likes cashews," Jessie Phillips with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa told KCCI-TV.

Latest Headlines

Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a Guinness World Record when he used alternating wrists to hit a volleyball 515 times in 1 minute.
Stuck horse rescued from deep mud in Texas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stuck horse rescued from deep mud in Texas
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a horse that became stuck on its side in deep mud.
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph.
International Cat Day was founded by animal welfare group in 2002
Odd News // 2 hours ago
International Cat Day was founded by animal welfare group in 2002
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- International Cat Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 8, was founded in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to celebrate feline companions and raise awareness of their needs.
Cincinnati Zoo reveals gender of new baby hippo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cincinnati Zoo reveals gender of new baby hippo
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Zoo said Monday that its new hippo baby, born last week, is a boy, giving the zoo's famous Fiona a new brother.
Weather broadcast takes a turn when forecaster discovers touch screen on live TV
Odd News // 2 days ago
Weather broadcast takes a turn when forecaster discovers touch screen on live TV
As ever-changing as technology is, it can still spring up on us at rather peculiar times. Even, it seems, on live television.
Bear gets trapped in Montana couple's car for nearly 8 hours
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear gets trapped in Montana couple's car for nearly 8 hours
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Montana couple said they are in the market for a new car after a bear entered their vehicle and ended up spending the night when the door closed behind the animal.
Fitness YouTubers do pull-ups from helicopter treads, break world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fitness YouTubers do pull-ups from helicopter treads, break world record
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pair of Netherlands fitness enthusiasts challenged themselves to perform pull-ups from the treads of a helicopter -- and one of them walked away with a Guinness World Records title.
Former Chiefs star Jim Kearney reunited with Super Bowl ring lost at golf course
Odd News // 2 days ago
Former Chiefs star Jim Kearney reunited with Super Bowl ring lost at golf course
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A former player for the Kansas City Chiefs was reunited with his 1969 Super Bowl champion ring when a member of the public found it in a golf course parking lot.
Goat that ran through Spanish city escapes a second time
Odd News // 2 days ago
Goat that ran through Spanish city escapes a second time
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The goat that ran loose through the middle of a Spanish city before breaking into a jewelry store was taken to a farm -- where it escaped for a second time.
