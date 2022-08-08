Peacock captured after wandering Iowa neighborhood for several days

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Iowa said they have successfully captured a peacock that was on the loose for multiple days in a residential neighborhood.

Residents of the Merle Hay neighborhood in Des Moines said the peacock was first spotted more than 30 feet up in a tree Wednesday in Jordan Stenger's front yard.

Advertisement

"When I first saw it I couldn't get a very good look at it," Stenger told the Des Moines Register. "You could tell that it wasn't like a hawk or like another big bird. He just kind of stayed still for a long time. He had its neck back, like, resting on his body."

The peacock was spotted again on Thursday, moving from trees to rooftops to yards in the neighborhood.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the peacock was successfully captured Saturday night. Officials said the bird, named Jimmy, will hopefully be returned to his owners, although keeping peacocks as pets is not legal inside the city.

"Every animal is a little bit different. We have had some peacocks. We know a little bit of how to work with peacocks, but it's been fun figuring out what snacks Jimmy likes. I heard he likes cashews," Jessie Phillips with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa told KCCI-TV.