Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 5:32 PM

Weather broadcast takes a turn when forecaster discovers touch screen on live TV

By Marianne Mizera, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
WLS-TV meteorologist Greg Dutra, left, and anchor Terrell Brown during a live broadcast on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Photo by WLS-TV

As ever-changing as technology is, it can still spring up on us at rather peculiar times. Even, it seems, on live television.

Greg Dutra, a meteorologist with WLS-TV (ABC7) in Chicago, was delivering the morning forecast Thursday when he got a startling lesson in techie broadcast studio accoutrements.

Advertisement

He good-naturedly turned an awkward little tech-gaffe moment into an amusing little TV bit.

Just like any other day at work, Dutra was forecasting the weather when all of a sudden he touched the digital screen displaying the weather map behind him -- and it, well, moved.

It was a rather serendipitous moment for the 15-year weather veteran.

"Oh, I moved the map ... I didn't know I could do that!" Dutra said while live on air.

"This is a great day!" he added as he tootled with the map's features, zooming in and out.

Advertisement

His colleague, news anchor Terrell Brown, was also on the set and was so excited that he had to test it out as well. "I gotta try it!" he said.

"This wasn't in the training manual," Dutra jokingly said later on Twitter about the incident, "when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air."

Many viewers thought it was hilarious and couldn't get enough of it. Dutra and WLS shared the funny segment on social media, and many viewers quickly chimed in.

"Too funny!" "Greg, this is hysterical," "Hilarious!" some folks commented after the TV station posted the broadcast on Facebook.

"This was priceless this morning," remarked Sandi Oswald on Facebook.

"A big kid with a new toy. Him and Terrell are about to be fighting over it now lol," another commented.

Dutra's humorous clip even gained some national attention when it got picked up as a Play of the Day on ABC's Good Morning America.

Some viewers were just glad to know they aren't alone trying to navigate new tech. "You made some seniors really happy today! It's not just them that hasn't caught on to new technology," Barbara Devereux commented.
Advertisement

Read More

TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire Bear gets trapped in Montana couple's car for nearly 8 hours Paramount+ adds 3.7M members in second quarter to top 43M total subscribers

Latest Headlines

Bear gets trapped in Montana couple's car for nearly 8 hours
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Bear gets trapped in Montana couple's car for nearly 8 hours
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Montana couple said they are in the market for a new car after a bear entered their vehicle and ended up spending the night when the door closed behind the animal.
Fitness YouTubers do pull-ups from helicopter treads, break world record
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Fitness YouTubers do pull-ups from helicopter treads, break world record
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pair of Netherlands fitness enthusiasts challenged themselves to perform pull-ups from the treads of a helicopter -- and one of them walked away with a Guinness World Records title.
Former Chiefs star Jim Kearney reunited with Super Bowl ring lost at golf course
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
Former Chiefs star Jim Kearney reunited with Super Bowl ring lost at golf course
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A former player for the Kansas City Chiefs was reunited with his 1969 Super Bowl champion ring when a member of the public found it in a golf course parking lot.
Goat that ran through Spanish city escapes a second time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Goat that ran through Spanish city escapes a second time
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The goat that ran loose through the middle of a Spanish city before breaking into a jewelry store was taken to a farm -- where it escaped for a second time.
Toronto billboard offers a single stick of string cheese for trade
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Toronto billboard offers a single stick of string cheese for trade
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who found a stick of string cheese in the refrigerator of his new home offered the snack up for trade with a large billboard ad in the middle of downtown Toronto.
Alligator spotted outside Dollar Tree store in Georgia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator spotted outside Dollar Tree store in Georgia
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman captured video of an unusual close encounter when she spotted an alligator outside the front door of a Dollar Tree store.
Three bison escape enclosure at Irish theme park
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Three bison escape enclosure at Irish theme park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Visitors to an Irish theme park and zoo were herded into a gift shop for their protection when three bison broke free of their enclosure.
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Odd News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man discovered he had a winning lottery ticket after he saw a $272K jackpot come up.
International Beer Day was started by California friends in 2008
Odd News // 9 hours ago
International Beer Day was started by California friends in 2008
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- International Beer Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in August, was started by a California man and some friends in 2008.
Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California responded to a home to remove a bear that had broken into the house and damaged a pipe in the laundry room to take a drink.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Goat runs loose in Spanish city, breaks into jewelry store
Goat runs loose in Spanish city, breaks into jewelry store
Loose monkey sightings reported in Florida city
Loose monkey sightings reported in Florida city
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement