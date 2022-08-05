Alligator spotted outside Dollar Tree store in Georgia

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman captured video of an unusual close encounter when she spotted an alligator outside the front door of a Dollar Tree store.

Steffany Fallen posted a video to Facebook showing the alligator she found on the sidewalk outside the store on Laney Walker in Augusta.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said personnel responded to the scene and transported the 4 1/2-foot gator to Thompson to be tagged.

The alligator was released into the Savannah River in South Augusta, the DNR said.