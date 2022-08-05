Trending
Aug. 5, 2022 / 12:19 PM

Alligator spotted outside Dollar Tree store in Georgia

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman captured video of an unusual close encounter when she spotted an alligator outside the front door of a Dollar Tree store.

Steffany Fallen posted a video to Facebook showing the alligator she found on the sidewalk outside the store on Laney Walker in Augusta.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said personnel responded to the scene and transported the 4 1/2-foot gator to Thompson to be tagged.

The alligator was released into the Savannah River in South Augusta, the DNR said.

Three bison escape enclosure at Irish theme park
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Three bison escape enclosure at Irish theme park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Visitors to an Irish theme park and zoo were herded into a gift shop for their protection when three bison broke free of their enclosure.
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Odd News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man discovered he had a winning lottery ticket after he saw a $272K jackpot come up.
International Beer Day was started by California friends in 2008
Odd News // 5 hours ago
International Beer Day was started by California friends in 2008
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- International Beer Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in August, was started by a California man and some friends in 2008.
Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California responded to a home to remove a bear that had broken into the house and damaged a pipe in the laundry room to take a drink.
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing.
Four loose pigs evade capture in Illinois town
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Four loose pigs evade capture in Illinois town
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois are attempting to round up a quartet of escaped pigs believed to have been wandering in a town for about a week.
Truck hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on Florida highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Truck hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on Florida highway
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said no one was injured, but several dinners were ruined, when a truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on the highway.
Goat runs loose in Spanish city, breaks into jewelry store
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Goat runs loose in Spanish city, breaks into jewelry store
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Spain responded to an unusual situation when a loose goat ran through the center of a city and broke into a jewelry store.
Scottish adventure park installs world's longest inflatable obstacle course
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Scottish adventure park installs world's longest inflatable obstacle course
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An adventure park in Scotland achieved a Guinness World Record with the installation of a 1,863.5-foot inflatable obstacle course that was determined to be the longest in the world.
Cow flees from authorities on Alabama highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow flees from authorities on Alabama highway
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Alabama highway were slowed by an unusual traffic hazard: a loose cow fleeing from an animal control vehicle.
