International Beer Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in August, was founded in 2008 by Jesse Avshalomov and his group of friends in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- International Beer Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in August, was started by a California man and some friends in 2008. The holiday was originally celebrated each Aug. 5, but was switched in 2013 to make sure the holiday always fell on a Friday. Advertisement

International Beer Day was founded in 2008 by Jesse Avshalomov and some friends in Santa Cruz, Calif. Avshalomov said he and his co-founders spread the holiday's popularity by contacting local bars. The holiday gradually increased in popularity across southern California and spread worldwide via the Internet.

The official website for the holiday states its purposes are threefold: "To gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer, to celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer [and] to bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day."

