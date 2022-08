The Tartan Titan, an inflatable obstacle course at the Conifox Adventure Park in Scotland, was dubbed the longest in the world by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Conifox Adventure Park/Facebook

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An adventure park in Scotland achieved a Guinness World Record with the installation of a 1,863.5-foot inflatable obstacle course that was determined to be the longest in the world. The Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston said the course, dubbed The Tartan Titan, was examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator and confirmed to be the new record holder for the world's longest inflatable obstacle course. Advertisement

The Tartan Titan, which is scheduled to officially open to the public on Saturday, measures 1,863.5 feet long -- 239.5 feet longer than the previous record holder, Belgium's The Beast.

The obstacle course features 50 sections of obstacles, including "The Corkscrew," "Wipe Out," "Ninja Run," "Ladder Challenge," "Tidal Wave" and "Everest Slide."

The park said the obstacle course will be open to the public from Saturday until Aug. 16.