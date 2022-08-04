Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia penal colony on drug conviction
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Mexico City chefs assemble 242.7-foot torta sandwich

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Chefs at a Mexico City fair assembled a 242.7-foot-long torta sandwich, breaking a local record -- and potentially creating a new world record.

The 17th annual Torta Fair in the Venustiano Carranza district saw representatives of various sandwich businesses teaming up to assemble the sandwich in just 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

Advertisement

Venustiano Carranza Mayor Evelyn Parra said the 242.7-foot sandwich was a new Mexico City record.

The massive meal is also believed to be the world's longest torta sandwich. Guinness World Records does not currently list a category for longest torta, but the longest sandwich in the world measured 2,411 feet and 5 inches.

Portions of the torta were sold to attendees at the fair. The sandwich fillings included traditional meats such as pork, beef and chicken, but some portions also included exotic meats including ostrich, crocodile and buffalo.

Read More

National IPA Day was started in 2011 to celebrate India pale ale Maryland woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister's dream Police give tiny owl a ride in New Zealand

Latest Headlines

Cow flees from authorities on Alabama highway
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Cow flees from authorities on Alabama highway
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Alabama highway were slowed by an unusual traffic hazard: a loose cow fleeing from an animal control vehicle.
National IPA Day was started in 2011 to celebrate India pale ale
Odd News // 1 hour ago
National IPA Day was started in 2011 to celebrate India pale ale
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- National IPA Day, celebrated annually on the first Thursday in August, was founded in 2011 by craft beer aficionado and author Ashley Routson to celebrate India pale ale.
Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the hippo gets baby sister
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the hippo gets baby sister
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Fiona the hippo is now a big sister after mom Bibi gave birth to her second baby on Wednesday evening.
Maryland woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister's dream
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister's dream
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that earned her a $25,000 lottery prize came from an unusual source: her sister's dream.
Police give tiny owl a ride in New Zealand
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Police give tiny owl a ride in New Zealand
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of New Zealand police officers ended up doing a ride-along with a tiny owl they found wandering in a street.
Loose monkey sightings reported in Florida city
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Loose monkey sightings reported in Florida city
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida town are on the lookout for an unusual animal after locals reported seeing a monkey on the loose.
Book returned to Canadian library was 48 years overdue
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Book returned to Canadian library was 48 years overdue
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Canadian library said a book recently returned to a drop box turned out to be nearly 50 years overdue.
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Odd News // 21 hours ago
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California woman taking photos of whales off the coast of Pismo State Beach captured the moment a suspected great white shark made a flying leap into the air.
Arctic wolf on the loose after escaping enclosure in Ontario
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Arctic wolf on the loose after escaping enclosure in Ontario
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for a white Arctic wolf that escaped from an enclosure in the Niagara region.
Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Odd News // 1 day ago
Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman whose fingernails have a combined length of 42 feet and 10.4 inches was awarded two Guinness World Records titles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Minnesota woman's fingernails dubbed the world's longest
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement