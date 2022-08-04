Mexico City chefs assemble 242.7-foot torta sandwich

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Chefs at a Mexico City fair assembled a 242.7-foot-long torta sandwich, breaking a local record -- and potentially creating a new world record.

The 17th annual Torta Fair in the Venustiano Carranza district saw representatives of various sandwich businesses teaming up to assemble the sandwich in just 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

Venustiano Carranza Mayor Evelyn Parra said the 242.7-foot sandwich was a new Mexico City record.

The massive meal is also believed to be the world's longest torta sandwich. Guinness World Records does not currently list a category for longest torta, but the longest sandwich in the world measured 2,411 feet and 5 inches.

Portions of the torta were sold to attendees at the fair. The sandwich fillings included traditional meats such as pork, beef and chicken, but some portions also included exotic meats including ostrich, crocodile and buffalo.