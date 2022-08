A Gaithersburg, Md., man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.

The man said he noticed the jackpot for the July 30 Powerball drawing was nearly $190 million.

"I decided, why not grab a ticket?" the man said. "I didn't even have numbers in mind. I just got a quick-pick and went home."

The player said he checked the ticket the following day and discovered he had won $50,000. The man said he called his wife, who was so overjoyed by the news that she started crying.

The winner said the money will help his family move into a new home.